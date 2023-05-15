This year’s theme was a quote from the late civil rights trailblazer, likening racial injustice to quicksand that threatens the U.S.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The winners are in for the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Art Contest.

Local artists flexed their creative muscles while honoring Dr. King’s legacy.

Artists were given a theme to inspire and influence their work.

This year’s theme was a quote from the late civil rights trailblazer, likening racial injustice to quicksand that threatens the U.S.

“Now is the time to lift our nation from the quicksand of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood,” Martin Luther King Jr. once said.

In addition to artwork, artists were tasked with writing a 250-word narrative explaining their artwork’s connection to social injustice and inequity.

“We wish to congratulate this year’s winners and thank everyone who

participated in this year’s contest. The creativity in our local community never

ceases to amaze us,” said MLK Commission Chairperson Elaine Hardy.

There were 14 entries in total across the following three categories:

middle school (grades 6-8)

high school (grades 9-12)

adult (open)

In the middle school category, artist Luca Grace Lommatzsch won. For the high school category, Sarah Ann Sochay won. Lastly, but not least, the adult artist that won was Travon Hoskins.

To see the winning artworks and narratives, click here.

If you are interested in seeing the artwork in person, it will be on display at the NAMI Center City Art Display starting Saturday, May 20.

A public reception for the contest will be held Wednesday, June 14 at the Edge in East Lansing.