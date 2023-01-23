Lucky for Life graphic from the Michigan Lottery

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Lottery is looking for the winner of a $25,000 a year for life ticket that was sold in Charlotte.

The “Lucky for Life” ticket matched the numbers 02-10-28-30-44 in the drawing on Friday night.

This is the first time a Michigan lottery player has won a lifetime prize in 2023. Eight players won the Lucky for Life in 2022.

The winning ticket was bought at ABC Liquor at 311 Lansing Street in Charlotte.

The winner has the choice of annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or a one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000.

If you hold this winning ticket, you should call the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836.