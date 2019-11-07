Winter gear donations needed for homeless veterans

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — The Lansing Area Veterans Coalition is asking for new and gently used clean coats and other winter gear. Donations will be given to homeless veterans and veterans at risk of homelessness.

Collections started at the beginning of October and were suppose to wrap up at the end of the month, but because of the growing need the coat drive has been extended through the winter.

Children’s coats, gloves, and hats are also being collected for veteran’s families.

There are four drop off locations:

– Habitat for Humanity Lansing ReStore – 1941 Benjamin Dr. Lansing, MI 48906

– Habitat for Humanity Williamston ReStore – 954 E Grand River Ave. Williamston, MI 48895

– Peckham – 3510 Capital City Blvd. Lansing, MI 48906

– Heroes Haven – 402 Haven St. Eaton Rapids, MI 48827

If there is a large scale donation of items and they need to be picked up, please contact Meghan Hetherton directly at mhetherton@voami.org or 517-618-1493 to make arrangements.