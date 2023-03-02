LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The calendar has turned to March, but another winter storm is on the way.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of lower Michigan starting Friday afternoon. In addition, Friday is also a Weather Aware day as a Winter Storm is forecasted to move into the area bringing heavy snowfall and gusty winds.

The forecast for this Winter Storm continues to change. Current forecast models show the storm system moving into the area Friday afternoon.

Initially, precipitation could fall as a mix of rain and snow before nearly all of mid-Michigan transitions into heavy and wet snowfall for the rest of the day.

Winter Storm Watch issued for lower Michigan

The highest snowfall accumulations will be for areas north of I-94. Currently those areas are forecasted to pick up around 4-8 inches of snow.

Winds will also pick up quite a bit as this system passes through. Wind gusts for 35-40 mph are likely starting Friday afternoon and continuing throughout the rest of the day. The gusty winds will also create the potential for blowing snow for the Friday evening commute.

The heavy and wet snow throughout the day will likely make roads slippery and slushy starting late Friday afternoon.

The potential for blowing snow reducing visibility at times will only add to what could be a difficult Friday evening commute.

As previously mentioned, the forecast for this system is constantly changing. There will likely be changes to the forecast throughout the day, so be sure to stick with 6 News on-air, online, and through our StormTracker 6 app.