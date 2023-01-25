LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After a fairly snowless start to the year across mid-Michigan, winter returns to the region today.

Scattered snow showers will move through our area throughout the morning Wednesday, gradually becoming heavier and more widespread by the afternoon.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across the region through Wednesday evening.

Eaton, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Jackson counties are under Winter Weather Advisories. That includes the cities of Charlotte, Lansing, Kalamazoo, and Jackson.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall between 12-5 p.m., gradually becoming lighter and more isolated after sunset.

Areas closest to the Michigan/Ohio border are forecasted to have the highest snowfall totals from this system.

Additional snowfall will be possible every day through the weekend, with the potential for even higher snow accumulations before the start of next week.