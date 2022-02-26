LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – According to the executive director of Downtown Lansing Inc., last year’s Winterfest had an unexpectedly large turnout.

So this year, they were prepared to go even bigger, with more fun, food, and festivities.

“Last year’s Winterfest was our first year, so we learned some lessons for sure. It was fifty and sunny and today, we have true winter weather,” said Cathleen Edgerly.

Hundreds of people attended today’s Winterfest, an event turning downtown Lansing into a winter playland.

Area businesses opened stands and among the crowd were a few familiar 6 News faces.

Some guests even came from around the state to join in on the fun. Tai Verbrugge drove with friends from Grand Rapids to take part in the Hungry, Hungry, Hippo event

“We thought ‘You know, it’s a Saturday, why not make the drive? Make a day out of it.’ he said. “We struggled a little bit in the mid-rounds. It took us a while to figure out the right strategy. But I think, I think we are filling confident going further into the playoffs, we’ll make a deep run,” said Verbrugge.

All along the riverfront, visitors were greeted with stands from different area businesses, and a market showcased all the City has to offer.

Looking ahead into the summer, organizers with Downtown Lansing Inc. said there are plans to take advantage of the warmer weather, with largescale outdoor events along the riverfront and downtown blocks.