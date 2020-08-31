With campus closed to most, incoming freshman at MSU are finding unique ways to connect

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) Typically during the first week of classes, Michigan State University hosts ‘Sparticipation’, an event where students can see the hundreds of clubs and activities offered. But the annual event, is yet another causality of COVID-19.

“You know what, facebook might be the next Sparticipation,” says Kelly Branigan a sophomore at MSU. Branigan says, she empathizes with incoming freshman not having the same opportunities to connect with people. To help, she went online and asked if anyone wanted to join a book club.

“So I made a post thinking like 10 maybe 15 people would comment on it.”

Instead, Branigan’s book club post received more than 150 responses. The clubs demand was so high, it had to split into four different groups.

Incoming freshman, Ryan Chaben meets on zoom with the classic books sub-group. Chaben saw the post in a private facebook page dedicated to the class of 2024. On the page, Chaben made her own post sharing her interests, and personal photo’s that showcase her personality. She isn’t alone. Many students are posting themselves and asking people to follow them on other social media accounts.

“It’s almost like a borderline dating profile where i’m looking for friends,” says Dr. William Chopik.

Chopik studies psychology and is an assistant professor at MSU. He says, the global pandemic as tragic as it has been, came at the best time.

“It’s sort of a blessing that this happened during an unprecedented age of access to the internet.”

Chopik adds Gen Z is the only generation to not know life without the web, so many adjusted better than expected. However, Chopik warns extended periods of isolation can lead to detachment and depression.