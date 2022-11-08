LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan voters will decide Tuesday who they want to run their state and local governments, but not as many will participate as they did in 2020.

That could be a factor in who wins.

We know for sure that the voter turnout record of 5.5 million in 2020 between Joe Biden and Donald Trump will not be replicated on Tuesday.

In the first all-female race for governor in state history, about 4 million Michiganders will vote to decide which party controls the state legislature, who will be the next secretary of state and lots of eyes are on the attorney general’s contest between Dana Nessel and GOP challenger Matt DePerno.

A key factor in many of these races is Proposal 3, which will decide the state’s future abortion access. Upwards of $55 million has been spent on advertising. Democrats hope that pro-choice voters show up to vote on that and then vote for other Democrats on the ballot.

Meanwhile, the other party is hoping voters frustrated by inflation will also show up to vote for the Republicans.

Voters may be surprised to discover they can elect members to university boards at MSU, Wayne State and U of M. And they can select two candidates for the Michigan Supreme Court.

At last, the campaign commercials are all but done, but it may be sometime tomorrow before we know the final results due to the delay in counting more than a million absentee ballots.