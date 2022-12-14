LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Health officials are calling it a tripledemic: COVID-19, the flu and RSV.

Here in Michigan, COVID cases are starting to rise again.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says when it comes to the flu, Michigan is actually one of the states seeing the fewest cases.

“The state of Michigan is one of the only states that’s still fairly low on our flu activity,” Vail said. “Now, I don’t think Michigan is going to be the only state in the country that ends up with low flu activity. So, I would say that we’re just behind, and what you’re seeing nationally is probably going to be a fairly common pattern.” she said

But despite being placed in the “low” flu cases category, health officials say Michigan hospitals are struggling to cope with the number of patients.

Meanwhile, Michigan’s COVID cases have increased from about 8,000 cases a week to more than 13,000 cases per week in just 14 days.

However, even with the statewide increase in COVID cases, Ingham County still remains at “low” transmission rates.

“The numbers with COVID have stayed pretty consistent, we’re not seeing a huge increase,” said Dr. Kristy Beckholt, the Sparrow Specialty Hospital Medical Director.

But with the holidays ramping up, health officials are once again encouraging people to take precautions.

“Get your flu vaccine, wash your hands, cover your cough, stay home when you’re sick. I would say that mask-wearing could be very, very helpful in terms of minimizing the impact of flu season,” said Vail.