With so many sick, North Adams-Jerome schools forced to go temporarily remote

NORTH ADAMS, Mich. (WLNS) — One Hillsdale County school district is going remote Tuesday and Wednesday after many students were out due to illnesses.

Last night, a middle school boys basketball game was cancelled due to “numerous participants being ill.”

North Adams-Jerome Public Schools took to Facebook to talk about the closures.

“The state requires a district to have a minimum attendance rate of 75% and we do not anticipate meeting that number over the next two days,” said the school district.

Assignments were sent home with students, and parents are encouraged to pick up their child’s assignments at their school this morning.

Superintendent Wes Johnson will be contacting parents tomorrow evening to see if enough healthy students will be able to attend school on Thursday.

In the meantime, all extracurricular activities have been postponed.

Completed COVID-19 vaccinations in Hillsdale County are significantly lower than the rest of the state at 38.3%, or 16,495 people.

As of yesterday, there are 6,936 COVID-19 cases in Hillsdale County, out of a population of 48,688.