UPDATE: LPD confirms man shot several times at apartment building

UPDATE: (5:47 p.m.) –The Lansing Police Department has confirmed that a man was shot today.

Police say they were called to the shooting around 4:47 p.m. this afternoon.

When they arrived they found a man in the hallway on the first floor with several gunshot wounds.

Police say the man suffered life-threatening injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim is about 18-years-old, police say.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Witnesses say that one person was shot on the 700 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. this afternoon.

There are several people in the area.





The Lansing Police Department is also on the scene.

6 News is there as well and will bring you the latest information on this page.