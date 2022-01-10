UPDATE: LPD confirms man shot several times at apartment building

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: (5:47 p.m.) –The Lansing Police Department has confirmed that a man was shot today.

Police say they were called to the shooting around 4:47 p.m. this afternoon.

When they arrived they found a man in the hallway on the first floor with several gunshot wounds.

Police say the man suffered life-threatening injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim is about 18-years-old, police say.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Witnesses say that one person was shot on the 700 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. this afternoon.

There are several people in the area.

The Lansing Police Department is also on the scene.

6 News is there as well and will bring you the latest information on this page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar