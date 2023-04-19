LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — WLNS teamed up with the American Red Cross for a blood drive Wednesday at the Shaheen Chevrolet Rear Showroom.

According to the American Red Cross, every two second, someone needs blood.

Donations are utilized for those needing surgery, cancer treatment and transfusions.

The Red Cross says only 3% of age-eligible people donate each year, which is why blood drives are so important.

Shelia Drewry said the non-profit had one goal for Wednesday.

“The goal today is to see 100 people, and to collect 85 bags of blood,” Drewry said. “The need for donation never takes a break. Our job is to make sure that it’s [blood] is always at the hospital when needed.”

The drive ended at 3:45 p.m. If you want to save time while donating, you can fill out your medical information for the Red Cross by clicking here.