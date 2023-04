LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The need for blood is year-round and on April 19, 6 News will co-sponsor a blood drive alongside Shaheen Chevrolet, Shaheen Cadillac and ACE & E Rentals.

The blood drive will be from 10:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Shaheen main showroom at 632 American Road in Lansing.

To schedule an appointment visit the Red Cross website and use sponsor code WLNS.