WLNS teams up with Spartans for weather, traffic

WLNS-TV is teaming up with the Michigan State Spartans to kick off the new school year. The station is now the official weather and traffic source for Michigan State Athletics.

The partnership will means the StormTracker 6 team will provide pre-game and Fan Fest forecasts on air in the days leading up to a game. Chief Meteorologist David Young will also appear on the big screen in Spartan Stadium before football games kick off with an up-to-the-minute forecast. And traffic conditions on the 6 News app will help people navigate the roads and highways around Spartan Stadium as fans head home.

Since it’s on TV, at Spartan Stadium, and on fans’ cell phones, the station as nicknamed the effort “Go Screen, Go White”.

“All of us at WLNS, 6 News and Stormtracker 6 Weather are proud to be partners with Michigan State Athletics and be the official weather and traffic source for all the major Spartan sporting events happening on campus this fall, winter and spring,” said General Manager Scot Chastain.

In addition to the updates, the StormTracker 6 Weather team will be on hand to consult with stadium officials when there’s severe weather. The station may provide additional updates on the Spartan Stadium screen when necessary.

WLNS-TV and 6 News will also provide weather and traffic updates at men’s and women’s basketball games at the Breslin Center and hockey match ups at the Munn Arena.

“We feel it is just one more way that WLNS and 6 News informs mid-Michigan every day and delivers on our mantra of being ‘Here For You’,” Chastain said.