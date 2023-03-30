LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation along with WLNS-TV announced Wednesday that $5,000 is going toward the Spartan Strong Fund.

The fund was created after the Feb. 13 shooting that occurred at the Michigan Student University Union and Berkey Hall, killing three students and injuring five others.

While MSU is paying for hospital bills, the Spartan Strong Fund serves as a support for the needs of those most impacted by the shooting.

“The WLNS 6 News team was devastated by the tragedy that occurred at Michigan State University on February 13th,” said Daniels. “We mourn with our community, and we’d like to contribute toward providing much-needed support for the students that were injured and for others that were most impacted. We trust this will help make a difference and help ease the pain during the healing process. It will be a long journey and we need to stay Spartan Strong.”

MSU’s Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff expressed her gratitude for WLNS-TV’s support.

“As the MSU family continues to heal, the support and encouragement from partners like Nextstar is a powerful reminder of the strength within our Mid-Michigan community,” said Woodruff. “We are grateful for their support of the Spartan Strong Fund—which will provide critical financial flexibility as we work to identify meaningful ways to address the evolving needs of those most affected.”