WLNS-TV wins “Outstanding News Operation” award

WLNS-TV and 6 News was named the “Outstanding News Organization” of 2020 by the Michigan Associated Press Managing Editors.

The station won four first place awards for:

Public Service for the WLNS Spanish webcasts. Reporter Araceli Crescencio wrote and anchored them daily during the first few months of the pandemic before switching to a weekly webcast.

for the WLNS Spanish webcasts. Reporter Araceli Crescencio wrote and anchored them daily during the first few months of the pandemic before switching to a weekly webcast. Newscast for “Feel Good Friday” – the 6 News at 5:30 show devoted to good news, which was also born out of the pandemic

for “Feel Good Friday” – the 6 News at 5:30 show devoted to good news, which was also born out of the pandemic Sports Coverage of a 5th Quarter show dedicated to Mike Smith, a long time football coach who passed away suddenly

of a 5th Quarter show dedicated to Mike Smith, a long time football coach who passed away suddenly Photography for work by photojournalist Dan Ray

“This is a market differentiator that shows WLNS has a pulse on the people,” said the judges of the Feel Good Friday show. “Viewers needed a break and reason to be proud of where they live. You answered the call not only in news, but also carried the vision through to weather and sports. Kudos to the whole team!”

WLNS also won 8 second place awards, including:

Spot News for the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

for the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Feature for “A Thanksgiving Miracle“

for “A Thanksgiving Miracle“ Newscast for the day Spartan Football Coach Mark Dantonio retired

for the day Spartan Football Coach Mark Dantonio retired Reporter for Kiyerra Lake

for Kiyerra Lake Photography for Connor Wilton

for Connor Wilton Documentary for “Hidden History” – the station’s Black History Month special

for “Hidden History” – the station’s Black History Month special Weathercast for severe weather coverage

for severe weather coverage Digital efforts – in particular, the station’s “Daily Digital Debrief”

“This is how you do breaking news!” the judges said of the Spot News award. “WLNS covered all angles of the plot to kidnap the governor, including an exclusive interview with the governor herself! What I appreciated most about this newscast was how well your team explained something so complicated to viewers. Thank you for your work!”

WLNS went up against different stations from across the state, most in markets much bigger than Lansing.

6 News has won the award for at least three years in a row. The station also tied for the Michigan Association of Broadcaster’s “Station of the Year” award, but lost on a tiebreaker.

The MAB also honored WLNS and 6 News for its community service, breaking news, weather, digital efforts, sports, investigation, and weather.