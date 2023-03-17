OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan woman is being held on a $1 million bond after allegedly killing an MSU student in a hit-and-run accident and then fleeing to Thailand.

Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, faces charges related to the death of 22-year-old Benjamin Kable.

According to police, on Jan. 1, Howson was driving on Rochester Road in Oakland Township. She then crashed into 22-year-old Benjamin Kable, an MSU student that was walking on the side of the road.

Police say Howson fled the scene and then, two days later, fled to Thailand to avoid felony charges. Howson is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Thailand.

Howson was found by Thai authorities and was brought back to the U.S.

Howson now faces charges of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, a five-year felony.