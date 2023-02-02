LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — An Oakland County woman accused of posing as a therapist at a recovery center in Brighton will stand trial for several charges.

Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, allegedly posed as a board-certified therapist at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton.

She is being charged with 16 counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession and two counts of identity theft.

Coden-Disken began her employment at the Oxford Recovery Center in 2018, and officials said she performed services that required a license and certification that she did not have.

She was never licensed by the State of Michigan, as required under the Michigan Public Health Code.

Attorney General Dana Nessel alleges that Coden-Diskin used false credentials, such as professional business cards, verbal statements and written documents, to treat highly vulnerable children diagnosed with autism and work with their parents.

“Regrettably, employers can’t always rely upon what an applicant may represent to them. In many cases, due diligence requires verification of legally necessary qualifications,” said Nessel. “When circumstances arise that someone misrepresents themselves as a medical professional, my office stands ready to intervene.”

Coden-Disken will be due in court next for pre-trial conferences on her charges in the 44th Circuit Court in Livingston County. The date has not yet been set.