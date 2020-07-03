Woman celebrates 104th birthday in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Life milestones are hard to celebrate during a pandemic, but the coronavirus didn’t stop one group of family and friends from coming together for one special woman.

“It’s difficult to put it all into words, but it’s really overwhelming gratitude to think that I am able to celebrate her 104th birthday,” said the daughter of Helen Glass, Chere Glass-Urbonya.

Helen Glass is celebrating 104 years of life at the Bickford Senior Living Facility.

Glass-Urbonya said, “It’s an incredible blessing. I don’t know anyone else in my life who’s had their parent live as long as she has.”

Loved ones and people in the community came together for a birthday parade held for Helen Glass.

Bickford Community Relations Director Patrick Leblanc said, “To see all those cars on her 104th birthday and knowing it was just for her, I’m sure she felt it right in her heart.”

“I couldn’t be more grateful to Bickford living center. They’ve been her extended family during this time and I feel that maybe she even had more fun with them during the pandemic than she would have had otherwise,” said Glass-Urbonya.

Leblanc said, “It’s a little rough right now with COVID going on, but we do whatever we can to bring happiness and joy to them within these circumstances.”

“It’s all because you’re 104 now,” he said.

Helen Glass replied, “I thought it was five.”