Woman charged with Lansing stabbing, killing

Michelle Renee Lyon has been charged with open murder for killing Judy Ann Terry in July of 2019

A 50-year-old Lansing woman faces several charges, including open murder, in the death of a 66-year-old woman earlier this week.

Ingham County prosecutors charged Michelle Renee Lyon with the death of 66-year-old Judy Ann Terry. Terry died on Tuesday after suffering several stab wounds. Police arrested Lyon on Thursday.

Lyon faces charges including open murder, armed robbery, unarmed robbery, and is listed as a habitual offender.

Magistrate Sherry Curtis ordered Lyon to be held without bond at the Ingham County Jail. She’ll be in court again next month.