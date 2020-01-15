Woman collecting plastic grocery bags to transform into sleeping mats for homeless

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — A Lansing woman and her mother are helping those in need by using their own skills.

These women are going to make sleeping mats for the homeless by crocheting plastic grocery bags together.

She made a Facebook post asking people to donate bags and had a collection earlier this week, but they’re hoping more people will keep donating because it takes 700 bags to make just one sleeping mat.

Here is an example of one of the mats.

Find out more about their creative project helping those in need tonight on 6 News at 11 p.m.