BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 38-year-old woman from North Carolina was killed in a crash on I-96 east near Jackson Road in Ionia County on Monday.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent out to the crash around 10:08 p.m. in Berlin Township, which is near Clarksville and Saranac.

Investigators at the scene said they determined the 38-year-old woman, now identified as Kristin Vandersyde of Brevard, North Carolina, left the road and hit the cable barriers.

Eventually she came back into the road and came to a stop in the roadway.

A semi-truck driver from Big Rapids told officials they saw the car and tried to stop, but were unable to avoid it.

After the crash, Vandersyde had to be extricated. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but she was pronounced dead on scene.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The sheriff’s office received assistance from multiple departments, including the Berlin-Orange Fire Department, Life EMS, the Michigan State Police, the Lake Odessa Police Department, and the Saranac Fire Department.