LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 31-year-old woman has been charged after they hit a man with their car while he was walking early Saturday morning.

Lansing Police say Casey Erickson has been charged with assault with intent to murder and was issued a bond of $150,000.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near Cedar Street and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue.

Erickson was taken into custody after she was found by police.

Lansing Police say the victim is still in critical but stable condition.

CORRECTION: Casey Erikson is a woman.