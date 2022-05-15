LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is investigating a stabbing that has put a woman in the hospital.

Around 2:32 p.m. on Saturday, Lansing Police were called to the 800 block of W. Ionia St. in regards to a stabbing.

According to LPD Sgt. Kevin Schlagel, a 30-year-old woman had been stabbed multiple times by her neighbor.

The woman was taken via a private ambulance to a local hospital.

Though the woman’s injuries were described as “serious” by Schlagel, she is now in stable condition.

Police have not released details regarding the weapon that was used.

The suspect is a 50-year-old woman who is in Lansing Police custody on a $1,000 bond.