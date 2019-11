EAST LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — East Lansing Police confirm one person is dead and a second is in the hospital after a crash.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Coolidge road near Coleman road.

Details are limited, but police tell us two cars were involved. One of the drivers was a woman who died of her injuries.

A second person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known.

Investigators are working to find out what led up to the crash.