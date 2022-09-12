JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who was killed in a hit and run last Thursday night.

Sheriff Gary Schuette says 36-year-old Janz Anne Chatman died in the accident.

Chatman was from Georgia.

The accident happened at the corner of Francis Street and Coler Street sometime between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m., officials said.

Deputies said when they arrived they found Chatman’s body near the sidewalk.

The sheriff’s office says they don’t know what caused the driver to initially lose control of their car, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mark Easter with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 517-768-7934.