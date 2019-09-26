Woman killed in M-66 crash near Ionia; 3 others injured

ORLEANS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say a three-vehicle crash near Ionia killed a Lansing woman.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday on M-66 near M-44/Belding Road on the border of Orleans and Ronald townships, about 6 miles north of Ionia.

Troopers say the victim’s Buick Lucerne was stopped on northbound M-66, waiting to turn left into a local business when it was rear-ended by a Dodge Caravan.

The impact of the crash pushed the Buick into the southbound lane where it was hit by a Ford F-250 pickup truck.

The 78-year-old woman driving the Buick died at the scene. She was the only person inside her vehicle.

The two other drivers and the passenger in the Caravan were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unclear.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities are withholding the victim’s name until her family has been notified.