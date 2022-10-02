LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Saturday was the fourth annual Voices of Color rally against domestic violence.

“To know that we are able to give a voice to the voiceless it’s I don’t even have the words to explain it.”- Tanesha Ash-Shakoor, the founder of Voices of Color.

Voices of Color is a group that works to educate others about domestic violence.

The organization was inspired to put the rally together to encourage and support people who have experienced domestic violence.

Survivor Sarah Delacruz found herself in an abusive relationship.

“My cell phone was in his name I paid my bill but he used that as a tool against me. I’m just going to cut your phone off and I want the phone back,” said Delacruz.

Delacruz says that after months of abuse by her boyfriend and the father of her children, she broke up with him.

Shortly after ending things, Sarah says her ex did the unthinkable changing her life forever.

“I was stabbed over 20 times. In that moment it was a lot going through my head it was just more of I have to get away I have to survive for my kids,” continued Delacruz.

Her ex-boyfriend got away after the attack and she was taken to the hospital.

“I made it through with no internal issues out of all the stab wounds that I had to my back, my side, my hand,” said Delacruz. “I made a promise to God above that if he saved my right dominant hand that I would write all the books he tells me to write so this was my first one.”

Organizers for the rally say the event is for people like Sarah and wants others to know that she and her group are here for anyone looking for a way out.

“We can meet you where you are to keep you save and when you’re ready, we’re ready,” said Tanesha Ash-Shakoor.