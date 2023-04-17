JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 25-year-old woman was found shot Friday night in the area of West Michigan Avenue and North Dearing Road in Sandstone Township, which is northwest of Jackson.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they got the call around 8:18 p.m. and responded with officers from the Spring Arbor Township Police Department.

When the officers and deputies arrives, they found a woman who had been shot in the face. Officials say the woman appears to have been grazed and the injuries were not life threatening.

She was treated on the scene by paramedics and later released.

After further investigations, officials said they believe the 25-year-old woman who was shot was not the intended target.

The sheriff’s office said a red Chevy Camaro was being chased by a dark colored Ford Fusion on North Dearing Road. Officials believe the people in the Ford Fusion were shooting towards the driver of the Camaro, and that’s when the 25-year-old woman was unintentionally shot.

At this time there have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Breanne Tucker at 517 768-7934 or Mid-Michigan Crime Stoppers at 517 483-7867(STOP)