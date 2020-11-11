Woman shot in Lansing on Saturday passes away

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) On Saturday, Nov. 7 at around 8:55 p.m. Lansing Police were called to the 1500 block of William St. on reports of gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, the officers found a 35-year-old women now being identified as Cristina Elva Virola with apparent gun-shot wounds to her body. Officers immediately gave first aid to the victim until the Lansing Fire Department medics took over. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

In an update from the Lansing Police Department, it was announced Virola passed away due to the injuries she sustained during the shooting. The investigation is now a homicide investigation.

The on-scene investigation provided minor details on the shooting. It is believed this shooting is an

isolated incident and not random.

Officers and Detectives continue to find new information, interview potential witnesses, and gather evidence for the case.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to come forward. The department said even the smallest detail can make a large difference in the investigation.

Call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Lansing Detective Theresa Mironiuk at 517-483-4822 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

