‘We were all smiling a little brighter’: Okemos restaurant staff given $1,000 tip

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — One local eatery is feeling the holiday cheer this year, thanks to a woman by the name of Joanne.

The Stateside Deli and Restaurant received a generous tip of $1,000 last year from Joanne.

“This year was no different,” said the Facebook post.

Joanne came by the restaurant yesterday, with an envelope full of $1,000 in cash, discreetly asking that the cash be given to staff.

“It’s not about the money,” said the post. “It’s truly just knowing that this kind soul finds it in her heart to share her hard earned money with us.”