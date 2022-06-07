LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 42-year-old woman will not face charges after a deadly shooting on Valentine’s Day in Lansing.

Lansing Police were called to a home on the 2000 block of Teel Ave. around 8:00 a.m. on Feb. 14 for a shooting.

However, officers were also told a man with a gun-shot wound was in the 100 block of E. Mount Hope Ave.

Officers eventually found 43-year-old Arthur Newcombe with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, and it was determined that he was shot at the home on Teel Avenue.

Later that day, investigators were told Newcombe had passed away.

At the time, the 42-year-old woman was taken into custody, but was released the next day after the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office asked for further investigation.

Since then, Lansing Police have done more research, and have turned the information over to the prosecutor’s office.

After looking over the details, the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office will not bring forward charges against the woman, officials said.

At this time, it is not clear why the charges are not being pursued.