LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The body found at Moores River Park has been identified as 25-year-old Claire Mary Beeman of Lansing.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and no evidence of foul play has been discovered.

The Lansing Police Department says at the moment, they believe that this has been a tragic accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, or Detective Theresa Mironiuk at (517) 483-4822.