LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Some of the 6 News ladies will be hard at work Monday, helping with the Habitat for Humanity Women Build project.

Work will begin bright and early at around 8:45 a.m. in the 120 block of Hungerford Road.

Some familiar faces will be helping out with the build, including Sheri Jones, Audrey Dahlgren, and Kiyerra Lake.

Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build project simultaneously celebrates women and either builds or repairs homes in the community.

This year, the 6 News ladies will help build a new home for future homeowner Brittni.