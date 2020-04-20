Woodworkers learn new skills to help essential workers

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — People across Michigan are stepping up during these challenging times to help essential workers on the frontlines. This includes a group of woodworkers in Charlotte that are learning a new craft to protect these workers.

“It’s been an interesting ride and really great that people are excited about it,” Grant DesignYard Partner Aaron Shaver said.

Shaver’s business creates high-end wood products like dining room tables and a lot of custom furniture, but his brother came to him a few weeks ago to find a way to use their shop to create something helpful during the pandemic.

Shaver said, “We can adjust our tooling product and make an essential product and really make sure our employees had jobs.”

After some brainstorming, the brothers came up with the idea to make reusable face shields by making a few adjustments to their equipment.

“We can push out about 1,000 parts an hour which was pretty incredible compared to with some of these boutique shops were doing 3d printing wise,” Shaver said!

The woodworkers originally started donating the shields to first responders and officers, but the demand grew and they now charge to cover material and labor costs.

“We went from making you know a few hundred for the Eaton county sheriff’s department

to I just got off a call earlier with a government agency who wants 3.9 million units from us,” Shaver said.

They are now working with a health care organization to make another 5-million units.

“It seems like you guys are gonna be busy the next few weeks, few months,” 6 News reporter Kiyerra Lake said.

Shaver said, “I think so right, but such is life, we’re happy to have a purpose like this.”