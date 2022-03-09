JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A new, energy-efficient housing project may be coming to Jackson soon.

Following the sale of two vacant City-owned properties to MVAH Partners on March 8, the firm has decided to bring some affordable housing to the area.

Projected to be three stories tall with an estimated 51 apartment units, the project would combine lots on W. Wilkins St. with five additional vacant lots on Greenwood Ave. to create The Greenwood.

The complex would have one, two and even three-bedroom apartments available to Jackson’s young professionals, workforce and families, the city said.

According to the City of Jackson, pricing for rent would be based on income.

The city said the $13 million investment wouldn’t be the only new thing coming to Jackson, as the area centered around Austin Blair Park has seen new sidewalks, improved roads and a new traffic circle.

The MVAH Partners website says that they have been in the business of building affordable housing since 1993, and have already built the Francis Senior Lofts and are constructing The Blackstone in Jackson.

Though the two vacant lots have been sold, MVAH Partners still need to finalize property sales for five other lots owned by the community action agency.

After property acquisition is completed, MVAH will seek out both local and state tax incentives to make the development affordable.