EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Thousands of people from around the world are in East Lansing and the Capital region for the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals.

The finals started Wednesday and will end on Saturday.

Around 6,500 people are staying at Michigan State University’s residence halls for the competition. An additional 3,500 guests, judges and officials will also be staying in the area.

“The collaboration between Odyssey and MSU continues to strengthen,” said Geoff Parkerson, interim conference sales manager for University Conference Services. “Working with the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals gives us the opportunity to showcase Michigan State University as a top global university, and home to a diverse community of dedicated students, scholars, scientists and leaders.”

Participants range in age from elementary to college.

Numerous campus buildings and facilities will be used for the finals, including: