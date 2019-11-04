Yanice Jackson-Long worked in the office of the Ingham County Drain Commissioner before accepting a position at the Ingham County Treasurer’s Office. Jackson-Long is running for one of two at-large seats on the Lansing City Council.
She currently serves on the Mid-Michigan Environmental Action Council Board, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Board, the Potter Park Zoo Board and the Ingham County Cultural Diversity Board.
Yanice Jackson-Long runs for Lansing City Council
