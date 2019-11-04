Yanice Jackson-Long runs for Lansing City Council

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Yanice Jackson-Long worked in the office of the Ingham County Drain Commissioner before accepting a position at the Ingham County Treasurer’s Office. Jackson-Long is running for one of two at-large seats on the Lansing City Council.

She currently serves on the Mid-Michigan Environmental Action Council Board, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Board, the Potter Park Zoo Board and the Ingham County Cultural Diversity Board.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar