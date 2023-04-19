ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — Some parents are expressing concerns about teens entering the workforce.

According to a new poll from the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, over 40% of teens ages 16-17 have a formal job and 8% of teens ages 14-15 are employed.

Most parents have said that jobs have a positive effect on their teen, but nearly half have reported that there have been some issues on the job.

The report raised questions about teen labor laws in society.

The poll’s co-leader, Sarah Clark, shared some parents’ concerns.

“Something for parents to keep in mind particularly during the school year is that it is really important to make sure that the job fits with what that teen needs.” said Clark.

There are laws in place to protect teens in the workforce, including limits on the amount of hours teens can work and how late they can work.

“Parents should keep in mind that just because a law allows it doesn’t mean that that number of hours, or that particular timing is right for their particular teen.” said Clark.

Parents whose teens didn’t have jobs did have concerns about their youngsters entering the workforce.

Clark went on to say that parents do worry about school, sleep schedules and their teens’ social life.

Despite the worries, the negative impact on schooling, sleeping and socializing for teens with jobs was low.

Only one in six parents of working teens acknowledged a negative impact on sleep.

Clarks believes it’s important for parents to be involved in their teen’s job search.

“There is a lot of unfamiliar territories going on here it can make teens feel anxious,” said Clark.

When teens are looking for a job, Clark recommended planning the search in detail.

“Have an honest conversation so that the teen understands what it’s going to be to have a job.” said Clark.

To read the report in its entirety, click here.