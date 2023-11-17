LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Friday is World Prematurity Day — a time for spreading awareness on preterm babies, the causes, and advice for expecting mothers.

Sparrow Health System did just that Friday.

According to Sparrow, 15 million babies are born pre-term each year worldwide. Today, Zac and Caitlyn Clark, parents of a preterm baby gave insight into their experience having a baby around a month early.

They say their baby still doesn’t fit into her newborn clothes and because she’s preterm, they have to keep her on a strict feeding schedule. The parents spoke about how important it is to be prepared and educated when you know you will have a preterm child.

“With with this little one, we knew most likely she was going to come a little bit early. So, being really in tune and lockstep with our medical team was really important, and making sure that we knew as much information as we could about her as possible. Staying in touch with your medical team, talking to the doctors and nurses, and communicating with your spouse just to have a full understanding of what’s going on,” said new parent Zac Clark.

The family says they got to take their baby home two days ago and, so far, everything is going well. But they remind parents with premature children to pay very close attention to their child’s needs.

You can always talk to your doctor with any concerns you may have about giving birth and taking care of a child born prematurely.