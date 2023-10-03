LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a series of storage unit break-ins.

The DeWitt Township Police Department shared photos on Tuesday of a person allegedly responsible for burglarizing storage units.

The photos show a man wearing a white baseball hat, a navy blue Adidas jacket and was driving a light-colored mini van.

Anybody with information that could help identify the person may contact the DeWitt Township by calling 517-669-6578 or sending an email to dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.