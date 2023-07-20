LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The main phone number for Lansing Township Police Dept. has been “spoofed” by an apparent scammer, Lansing Twp. Police Dept. said in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

The main number for Lansing Township Police Department, which the scammer is using in the “spoof,” is 517-485-1700.

The caller ID registers “Lansing Twnshp” when the spoofer calls, according to police. The scammer pretends to be Lansing Police Dept. Chief Ellery Sosebee and tries to confirm a person’s banking information over the phone.

“Remember, we, LPD, and other law enforcement agencies will NEVER call to confirm your banking information,” said the Lansing Township Police Dept.