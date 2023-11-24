LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As hostages are being brought across the border in Israel, one MSU student with ties to Palestine is celebrating the ceasefire.

Omar Mahmoud sees the ceasefire in the month-long war in the Gaza as something to celebrate.

“The statistics,” he said, “1,200 Israel [dead], which is atrocious and really sad. And we’re looking about close to 15,000 Palestinians. So utmost brutality and it’s really sad to see.”

Hamas, the group the U.S. labels a terror organization, set off war in the region last month with a violent invasion into Israeli territory. The group took hostages as well.

On Friday morning, Hamas and the Israeli Defense Force instituted a four-day ceasefire. The deal was brokered earlier in the week by the U.S., Qatar and Egypt. As part of the ceasefire deal, Hamas has agreed to release hostages it is holding in exchange for Palestinian women and teens currently held in an Israeli detention center.

Hamas will release hostages each day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Michigan’s senior senator, praised the first release of hostages Friday in a press statement.

Mahmoud, whose family lived in Palestine, believes the ceasefire should have begun earlier.

“We were planning on first having the ceasefire on Thursday, then pushed to Friday and then bombardments happening all the way until the ceasefire happened,” he told 6 News Friday. “Bat at the end of the day, I’m just really angry to see how long it took to get here.”

In addition to the hostage release, the ceasefire will allow the Red Cross provide humanitarian aid to Gaza’s 2 million people. That includes food, gas and medicine since Israel sealed the border there over a month ago, stopping in the influx of anything into the territory.

“We are talking about basic essentials here,” Mahmoud said. “As you already know, there are like the Al-Shifa hospital, there are babies incubators that were taken out because they had no fuel to work with. So, we’re talking about the basic essentials for people to actually even survive.”

The ceasefire, Mahmoud said, is a hopeful first step towards what he would like to see ultimately—an end to the conflict entirely.

“My hopes are first to end the killing of all people. It doesn’t matter if Palestine, Israel, anybody,” he said. “Because the thing is we should not be acting on are rash emotions here. We should be acting with logic and our empathy for humankind.”

The ceasefire is set to expire at 4 p.m. EST Monday, November 27th. But Israel has said the pause would be extended by a day for each additional group of 10 hostages released by Hamas above and beyond the 50 already agreed to.