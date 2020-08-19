Local restaurant owner says fewer students on campus will take a toll on business

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– After being closed for five months due to COVID-19, Georgio’s Pizza in East Lansing reopened its doors on Tuesday. Now, the future is uncertain for the restaurant, which has been around for 25 years.

“We were wondering when we should be back in business and we figured since school would start on September 2nd, we figured let’s get it going a few weeks before students come back,” Owner, Taso Alimonos said.

Alimonos opened a second new location on Grand River Ave. two weeks ago.

“Unfortunately, from the news that we got last night we don’t know how the future will be,” he said.

The pandemic has taken a toll on a number of East Lansing businesses, with many closing their doors for good. Now Michigan State University is asking most undergraduate students who planned to live on campus to stay home… adding another challenge for small business owners.

“At the other location we are in downtown East Lansing and we depend a lot on the late night business and now with the bars being closed and no football weekends it’s not gonna be an easy semester for us,” Alimonos said.

He hopes to be able to make it through until students can return to campus safely. In the meantime, he’s encouraging people to support small business owners like himself in these tough times.

“Quite honest, I’ll be happy if we can be able to just pay our bills,” he said.