Local restaurants making sure people are fed on Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– It’s a tradition for many restaurants to provide free meals for families on Thanksgiving, but some owners say this year it’s especially important to make sure people are taken care of.

With the help of community donations Saddleback BBQ will provide more than 900 meals for people in need.

For 25 dollars, people could donate a Thanksgiving meal for 1 to 2 people in need and the restaurant matched every meal donation.

“It blew up a lot faster than we expected. We ended up getting 234 meal donations. We’re gonna be able to feed about 936,” said the restaurant’s Co-Owner, Travis Stoliker.

Meals will include 1lb of Smoked Turkey, 1lb of Mashed Potatoes, and 1lb of Stuffing. They’ll be handed out cold on Tuesday, with reheating instructions. Meals have all been designated to people through nominations. Anyone interested in purchasing a meal for themselves is still able to do so.

Blondies Barn in Haslett will also be handing-out free turkey dinners, with all the fixings. The restaurant has been providing Thanksgiving meals for 8-years now, but this year they’ll hand them out drive-up style. Meals will be handed out on Thanksgiving from 12:00 – 2:00 P.M.

“We felt that if anybody needed a little cheering up this year especially, that is something we could do for the community,” Jenna Phillips, Server and Social Media Manager at Blondie’s said. “From a college student that doesn’t want to come in contact with grandma and grandpa to someone living in a care facility who would like a home cooked meal.”

Tacos E Mas in Lansing won’t be giving out your traditional turkey dinner, but they’ll provide a free meal with tacos, beans, and rice for families that are facing tough times.

“We here at Tacos E Mas Believe that Holidays should never be a day of hunger but a day of rejoicing, togetherness and sharing,” the restaurant wrote. “Not everyone is fortunate during these tough pandemic times which has put a strain on our community both physically and financially.

We have been very fortunate to have to stay open and work in this time of crisis so we want to give back to the supporters and the community that made this possible that we love and thank so much.”

People can park in front of the restaurant and employees will be outside ready to serve them from noon until 4 p.m.