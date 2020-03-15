Local restaurants take steps to keep employees and customers safe

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– In response to growing concerns about coronavirus, Ginny Chung and her husband, owners of East Cafe in East Lansing, have decided to stop allowing customers to dine in.

“I’ve been in East Lansing area for almost 20 years. This is the first time we close up for the business like this case,” Chung said.

The restaurant now only offers pick-up and delivery.

East Cafe in East Lansing has decided to suspend dining-in due to growing concerns about Coronavirus

“Our driver has a mask and gloves on. We have a table in here when they see that the carryout is ready they pick it up, we just open the door for them to pick it up so kind of like zero contact,” Chung said.

While other restaurants haven’t completely eliminated dining in, they’ll now have to cut their normal customer allowance in half, after a new order from the Ingham County Health Department.

“This is our time to stay ahead of this and be proactive,” Ingham County Health Department Director Linda Vail said.

While restaurants have already taken a hit, Justin Winslow, CEO of the Michigan Restaurant Association says he would rather see businesses limit capacity than getting shut down completely.

“It is rare for me in this position to come and advocate on behalf of restrictions to the industry but that’s where we find ourselves,” Winslow said.

“It’s much better for them to obey the order as it is now and stay open even if that means, for instance, operating at 50 percent capacity than it is for those bars and restaurants to be closed down,” Mich. Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Chung agreed, saying, “Of course business is hard to do right now, but this is no choice.”