Local school district to distribute food and gift cards

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – East Lansing Public Schools will be distributing food.

It’s to help families through the upcoming winter break.

Officials say, the school district will be passing out 750 bags of food and gift cards to local eateries in an attempt to also help nearby restaurants.

Before Thanksgiving break, East Lansing Public Schools provided more than 500 bags of food to hundreds of students and families.

Gift cards will continue to be collected near the tennis court entrance between noon and 1 p.m. when the food distribution is taking place.