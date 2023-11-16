LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Bath Community Schools has sent a notice to parents confirming it is investigating social media posts regarding one of its staff members.

According to an email sent by superintendent Paul Hartsig, the posts were “not violent or threatening” but the school is “investigating the situation.”

The email, confirmed by 6 News to be legitimate, in full reads:

“Bath Community Schools recently received notice of very concerning posts regarding a staff member. These posts were not violent or threatening. We are investigating this situation and take the safety of students and staff seriously. Please know that we will prove more information as we are able. Respectfully, Paul Hartsig.”

6 News has reviewed the posts but has not yet been able to independently confirm the accuracy of their content.

Shannon Proctor, executive assistant to the Superintendent of the School Board, responded to an inquiry by 6 News with the following statement:

“No comment. We are aware of the situation and it is actively being investigated.”

This is a developing story.