LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Kitten season is here, and many of these furry friends are flooding animal shelters — and that is no different at one local pet rescue.

Patience Cole, director of Happy Feet Pet Rescue in Lansing, said his staff is overwhelmed.

“Starting about a month ago, we get 10+ phone calls a day from people that have seen kittens outside, have kittens themselves, or are looking to rehome their personal cat,” Cole said.

Cole said kitten season is dangerous because un-spayed cats can have many litters in a single season.

Happy Feet Pet Rescue recently brought more than 25 kittens to their rescue, after saving them from an overwhelming situation.

“Four or five stray cats that she was feeding over the course of the year ended up becoming 25 or 30; luckily, this person set her pride aside and reached out and asked for help,” Cole said.

Cole said there are solutions to kitten season, one of these being the TNR method, which stands for “trap, neuter and return.”

“TNR is really the solution to kitten season. There are a lot of cats that live outdoors that will never happily be able to live indoors, but they still need vet care; they still need to be spayed and neutered, and they still need vaccinations,” Cole said.

Other solutions include spaying or neutering your pets, not letting unfixed animals be around each other, choosing to adopt a cat or kitten from a shelter or rescue group, fostering animals, and showing patience toward shelter workers and volunteers.

You can learn more about Happy Feet Rescue, including how to adopt, by visiting its website.