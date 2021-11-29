Local small businesses see sales increase after holiday weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The holiday shopping season is officially underway. Black Friday and Small Business Saturday have come and gone.

So, did local businesses see the numbers they were hoping for?

Some shops 6 News spoke with say they did very well on Black Friday.

But on Small Business Saturday, things slowed down, probably due to the weather.

But that didn’t stop customers from coming into Bradley’s Home and Garden in Old Town.

One of the owners says it’s been his best Small Business Saturday since opening 8 years ago.

Bradly Rakowski says his entire furniture store was packed with customers on Saturday.

They had a full inventory ready and they sold out of a lot of their Christmas items.

Although most of the time he was busy boxing gifts all day.

He says it felt good seeing so many people come out and support small businesses.

“Retail is difficult because you never really know what to expect. You know you have forecasting and you can look back at those types of things, have sales goals. But yeah I was surprised. I was very happy to see the community turn out for us,” said Rakowski.

The owner says so much support from the community this year allowed them to expand to a bigger warehouse next year, and they even plan to offer cooking classes.